Allgemein - Serienautor Gordon Bressack (Pinky und der Brain) verstirbt mit 68 Jahren

Es gibt Serien, die bleiben einfach im Gedächtnis, besonders wenn diese ein Teil der eigenen Kindheit waren. Obwohl der riesige Durchbruch immer ausstand, hat sich „Pinky und der Brain“ zu einem Liebling vieler Haushalte gemausert. Für die Serie hatte Bressack insgesamt 16 Folgen produziert und geschrieben.
Bressack schrieb Folgen für mehrere Serien
Die Zeichentrickserie aus dem Jahre 1995 handelt von den zwei Labormäusen Pinky und Brain, die ihren intellektuellen Wahnsinn in die Tat umsetzen wollen, um so an die Weltherrschaft zu kommen. Die Serie wurde von 1995 bis 1998 von Steven Spielberg produziert und ausgestrahlt.
James Cullen Bressack, der Sohn von Gordon Bressack, teilt nun mit, dass sein Vater im Alter von 68 verstorben ist. In seiner Laufbahn, die mindestens bis ins Jahr 2018 reichte, hat er unter anderem an Serien wie „Jimmy Neutron”, „Darkwing Duck” und „Animaniacs” gearbeitet.
In einem Instagram-Post teilt sein Sohn die traurige Nachricht mit der Öffentlichkeit. Wir haben euch das entsprechende Posting unter diesem Beitrag verlinkt.
Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.