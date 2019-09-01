Allgemein - Serienautor Gordon Bressack (Pinky und der Brain) verstirbt mit 68 Jahren

Serienautor und Producer Gordon Bressack ist im Alter von 68 verstorben. Durch seine Mitarbeit an vielen Animationsserien schenkte er einer Generation viele Kindheitserinnerungen.

Es gibt Serien, die bleiben einfach im Gedächtnis, besonders wenn diese ein Teil der eigenen Kindheit waren. Obwohl der riesige Durchbruch immer ausstand, hat sich „Pinky und der Brain“ zu einem Liebling vieler Haushalte gemausert. Für die Serie hatte Bressack insgesamt 16 Folgen produziert und geschrieben.

Bressack schrieb Folgen für mehrere Serien

Die Zeichentrickserie aus dem Jahre 1995 handelt von den zwei Labormäusen Pinky und Brain, die ihren intellektuellen Wahnsinn in die Tat umsetzen wollen, um so an die Weltherrschaft zu kommen. Die Serie wurde von 1995 bis 1998 von Steven Spielberg produziert und ausgestrahlt.

James Cullen Bressack, der Sohn von Gordon Bressack, teilt nun mit, dass sein Vater im Alter von 68 verstorben ist. In seiner Laufbahn, die mindestens bis ins Jahr 2018 reichte, hat er unter anderem an Serien wie „Jimmy Neutron”, „Darkwing Duck” und „Animaniacs” gearbeitet.

In einem Instagram-Post teilt sein Sohn die traurige Nachricht mit der Öffentlichkeit. Wir haben euch das entsprechende Posting unter diesem Beitrag verlinkt.