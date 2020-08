Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: So gut sieht Maul Cosplay als Eivor aus

View this post on Instagram

#ad – First shot of my Eivor cosplay 🪓😁 It’s been quite a while since I’ve been in cosplay but this one is pure fun. It’s hot as hell and I was literally SOAKED after 3 minutes in it but I loved the whole thing o so much. I haven’t been cosplaying much over the last years because I couldn’t find characters anymore that actually suit my face. And that’s an important thing for my personal cosplay vision. But I LOVE the appearance of Eivor so so so much and I’m actually looking forward to wearing this over and over and over. 😁 . Pic by the best of the best – @eosandy_ !! . #likeaviking #acvalhalla #cosplaygirl #vikings #vikingcosplay #eivorcosplay #femaleeivor #assassinscreed #badass #wig #humanhairwigs #makeup #vegancosplay